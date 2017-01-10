Credit card delinquencies increased to 2.74 percent of all accounts in the third quarter, the ABA said, though that's still below the 15-year average of 3.68 percent.

Because of those low delinquency levels, coupled with a strengthening economy and low interest rates, "you see some issuers loosening — or lowering — their credit standards," according to Bill Hardekopf, credit card expert and CEO of Lowcards.com. "That's a way of capturing new customers."

At the same time, the improving jobs market and low unemployment has increased consumer confidence and spurred the demand for credit cards.

But as the number of credit-card accounts in the U.S. rises, the majority of new customers are subprime borrowers, generally meaning those with a credit score of 660 or below. These are also the consumers who were affected the most by reduced lending during the recession and are gaining access to credit once again.

"There has been more credit being extended and we'll see whether this is the start of a movement upward," Chessen said, referring to the increase in delinquencies. Still, "these types of fluctuations don't come as a surprise amid a six-year period in which bank card delinquencies have been so far below their long-term average," he said.