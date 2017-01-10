Both Trump and Kennedy — the son of slain Sen. Robert Kennedy — have voiced fears about vaccines causing autism, fears that scientists have repeatedly determined to be without merit.

"President-elect Trump has some doubts about the current vaccine policies and he has questions about it," Kennedy told reporters Tuesday.

"His opinion doesn't matter but the science does matter and we ought to be reading the science and we ought to be debating the science. And that everybody ought to be able to be assured that the vaccines that we have — he's very pro-vaccine, as am I — but they're as safe as they possibly can be."

Trump two years ago blamed vaccines for causing autism.

He later tweeted that he did not oppose childhood vaccinations, but said "I'm against them in 1 massive dose."

"Tiny children are not horses — one vaccine at a time, over time."