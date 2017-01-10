Donald Trump says he wants Obamacare repealed and replaced 'very quickly or simultaneously'

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday reportedly said he wanted Republicans in Congress to press for immediate repeal of Obamacare and replace it "very quickly or simultaneously."

Trump, according to The New York Times, demanded a vote on repealing the Affordable Care Act "probably some time next week," and said "the replace will be very quickly or simultaneously, very shortly thereafter."

"Long to me would be weeks," Trump said. "It won't be repeal and then two years later go in with another plan," he said, referring to proposals by some Republicans to "repeal-and-delay."



The Times noted that it "is very likely impossible" that a replacement plan could be adopted that quickly since GOP leaders in Congress are not close, at all, to crafting a replacement to the ACA. Obamacare in the past six years has driven the nation's uninsured rate to record lows, as 20 million people have gained health coverage.

Trump called Obamacare "a catastrophic event."

"I feel that repeal and replace have to be together, for very simply, I think that the Democrats should want to fix Obamacare. They cannot live with it, and they have to go together."

Trump's latest comment on Obamacare is sure to shake up the political debate over replacement even more.

Earlier Tuesday, a new analysis found that more than half of Obamacare customers nationwide live in a congressional district represented by a Republican.