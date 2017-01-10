Just when it seemed the estate-planning landscape had settled, enter Donald Trump as the incoming president.
As in most areas of public policy, the president-elect's plans for tax reform are still largely unknown. His victory will likely be good news for wealthy Americans worried about their estates and the taxes their heirs may put on them. However, there is still enough uncertainty about Trump's ideas and his ability to execute them that estate planning pros are proceeding with caution.
"[President-elect Trump] has not gone into much detail about his tax plans," said Adrienne Penta, a senior vice president with high-end investment advisory firm Brown Brothers Harriman. "It is always easier to talk about sweeping tax reform than to do it.