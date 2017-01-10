More from FA Playbook:

While federal estate-tax repeal seems likely, Trump has also indicated he will institute a tax on capital gains in estates, though he would set an exemption of at least $10 million to protect small businesses and farm owners. Currently, assets get a step up in cost basis to market value when transferred to heirs of an estate.

It's unclear whether the tax would apply to unrealized gains or only when the assets are sold. Either way, it could prove to be a nettlesome issue for Americans inheriting large amounts of assets. "If the estate tax is replaced by a capital gains tax, it could be even more complex to administer and to produce the documentation on cost basis," said Penta of Brown Brothers Harriman.

There is also still the matter of state taxes on estates — as high as 20 percent, in the case of Washington State. The motivation for estate planning, however, now has much less to do with tax avoidance and much more to do with controlling how wealth is transferred to heirs and/or charities. "Taxes used to drive everything in estate planning," said Cyrs with Savant Capital Management. "Now the bigger issues are asset protection, avoiding court involvement and developing a distribution plan for children."

That means Americans won't have to spend as much on complicated tax-saving trust vehicles, but they still have to take care of fundamental estate-planning issues relevant to everyone regardless of their wealth.