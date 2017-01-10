Full circle: Obama's farewell speech calls on American people to "get engaged"

It started with hope, and it will end with a call for participation.

President Barack Obama plans to reflect on America's founding principles in his Tuesday farewell address, according to remarks from the speech released early. He will make the speech from his hometown of Chicago, where he also delivered his historic victory speech in 2008.

Obama still believes that "change only happens when ordinary people get involved, get engaged, and come together to demand it," he said in prepared remarks. The president said this is the "beating heart" of America's "bold experiment in self-government."

It's not just that every person is created equal and endowed with certain unalienable rights, but Obama said in prepared remarks, "it's the insistence that these rights, while self-evident, have never been self-executing; that We, the People, through the instrument of our democracy can form a more perfect union."

The speech is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The president had indicated in his weekly address Saturday that he would focus on the active role Americans must play in self-government, something he said is easily lost in the "day to day back and forth of Washington." Obama has consistently emphasized that collective action leads to "change for the better."

In his prepared remarks for Tuesday, Obama said "the great gift our Founders gave us" was "the freedom to chase our individual dreams through our sweat, toil, and imagination — and the imperative to strive together as well, to achieve a greater good."

