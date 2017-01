"The Nvidia umbrella lifts the whole space, especially these left-behind, almost forlorn and relatively cheap chip stocks."

Credit Suisse issued a bullish report on Monday that highlighted Texas Instruments and how it is built into many important devices. Cramer was also impressed with Analog Devices' commitment to autonomous cars.

The better than expected quarter from Micron excited Cramer because when Micron booms, it really booms.

"We are only in the second boom quarter, which means it is still early innings," Cramer said.

Western Digital branched out into flash, and still holds a dominant position in the data center. The difference between Nvidia and Western Digital, Cramer said, is how cheap the stock is in comparison to Nvidia.

So, while Cramer still adores Nvidia, he says it would be foolish to ignore the changes at all of the other semiconductor companies.

"The Nvidia umbrella lifts the whole space, especially these left-behind, almost forlorn and relatively cheap chip stocks," Cramer said.