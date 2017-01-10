McDonald's owns and operates the bulk of outlets in the mainland and Hong Kong, but it has long indicated a desire to embrace a franchise model that would enable it to profit from sales while slashing operating costs.

The franchise system will benefit the brand in both areas but it will spell trouble for local employees, warned The Service Employees International Union (SEIU), a group that represents two million workers in the U.S. and Canada.

"Experience in other markets such as Brazil and Puerto Rico has shown the McDonald's master franchisee model being adopted in Greater China is not in the interests of workers, as it makes it harder for franchisees to provide adequate pay and conditions," SEIU explained in a statement on Monday.

Essentially, the model creates an inherent misalignment of incentives between McDonald's and the development licensee—i.e. the franchiser—that typically results in financial problems, with poor returns for shareholders and squeezed margins for operators, SEIU cautioned.

The issue of sub-franchising, a process in which smaller franchisees operate stores under the McDonald's brand through agreements with the developmental licensee, is a major factor here. Royalties paid by sub-franchisees are often passed on directly to McDonald's in full and exclude the developmental licensee, even though the latter assists sub-franchisees with operational matters, the SEIU said.