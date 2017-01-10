But Mylan, stung by criticism, expanded its assistance program for patient purchases. The company also introduced a generic version of EpiPen that is nopw selling for $300.
Along the way, Mylan, after repeatedly denying allegations that it had shortchanged the government-run Medicaid program on rebates for EpiPen, agreed to pay the federal government $465 million to settle such allegations, without admitting wrongdoing.
On Tuesday on CNBC, Bresch said, "Looking back, I think EpiPen started a very important and much-needed conversation in the health-care space ... of just how it works."
CNBC pointed out to Bresch that the major pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts, which managed drug benefits for insurance plans, denied during the conference that it plays a role in increasing or incentivizing raising the list prices of drugs.
"You know," Bresch said, "when you look at a system where as the manufacturer, as the seller, the one who is owning EpiPen ... and we make less than half of that list price, I think that demonstrates the imbalance in the system."
Despite that disagreement over what is driving price increases, Bresch said, "We have got a great relationship with our customers," when asked about how her claims about pharmacy benefit managers had affected Mylan's relationship with those PBMs.
"You know Myan is much more then EpiPen," Bresch said. "EpiPen is a very important product, but it's down to the mid-single digits in what it means to our revenues."
"When you look at Mylan's portfolio, we have over 630 products just in the United States, over 2,700 globally," she said.
"So you look at the significant role we play in the U.S. health-care system, you know we're a very important player, so we have great relations," Bresch said.
"And it's about our whole product portfolio. I mean our average sales price was 25 cents a dose. Last year ...one of out of every prescriptions filled as Myan medicine, 21 billion doses. That's more than Pfizer, J&J, Merck, Sanofi and Astra all combined."