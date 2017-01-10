"I truly understand the outrage when you have no idea what something's going to cost," said Bresch.

She argued that the controversy had focused the issue of hike drug prices though a "patient lens" and created a new "conversation" about what is driving those prices.



"As I step back and try to look at everything ... through this patient lens, it gives a different perspective, and we're continue to apply those learnings.," Bresch said.

"Most importantly, if EpiPen started this conversation, I will try at least to do everything in my power to see if through, and seeing it through means changing the way that pharmaceutical pricing, and ... that patient lens needs to change dramatically."

Asked if she was worried about sustaining direct criticism from President-elect Donald Trump, who has voiced his displeasure about high drug prices and promised to do something about them. Bresch said, "Look, I'm extremely optimistic."

"I believe that obviously he is a very business-minded individual that's very solution-oriented," Bresch said. "You look at how the system works today, you can't help but think it's just, it's not rational."

"We don't have a market-based system for grand pharmaceuticals, and we have a rebate-based system."

"People in the United States are angry, and they don't know who to be angry over [when] making very personal and emotional decisions about products they need, their children need," she said.

"I can't speak to his tweets," said Bresch when asked if she feared being targeted by Trump on his preferred social media platform for criticizing companies, celebrities and critics.

"But what I can speak to is, we took a very decisive action on EpiPen and he appears to be someone who appreciates very decisive and immediate action. So it's how I would hope he would look at what this EpiPen situation was."

Mylan sparked widespread public outrage last summer because of news that the company had hiked prices of life-saving EpiPen more than five-fold since 2008, leaving some customers paying more than $600 out-of-pocket for a package of two of the auto-injection devices.

Bresch at the time blamed a pharmaceutical distribution system that entailed multiple entities — drug makers, pharmacy benefit managers and pharmacies — who all profited from selling medications. She also pointed to an increase in the number of consumers in high-deductible insurance plans, which require them to pay more out of pocket for health services.