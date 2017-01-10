Small business optimism soars after Trump election

Optimism on Main Street continues to soar in the wake of the election of Donald Trump. The National Federation of Independent Business's read on small-business sentiment for December hit a new high not seen since 2004, thanks to a sunnier outlook for business conditions.

The NFIB's index increased by 7.4 points in December to 104.5, up from November's 98.4. It's the largest month-over-month index change since it began in 1986.

That's thanks to business owners' expectations that business conditions will get better. In fact, members' perceptions that business conditions will improve accounted for 48 percent of the month's increase. The index's historical average reading is 98.

Sales expectations also increased by 20 percentage points, as did the percentage of owners who believe now is a good time to expand, which is up 12 points.

The NFIB polled more than 600 small businesses for the report.

"Optimistic consumers and business owners are more likely to bet (spend and hire) on a future that seems to hold promise," Bill Dunkelberg, the conservative lobbying group's chief economist, wrote in this month's report. "But to maintain the enthusiasm, reality will play a supporting role."

Main Street is certainly gearing up for what is perceived to be an era of deregulation and more business-friendly policies under a Trump Administration. The biggest issues for small companies in this month's index were taxes, followed by government regulations and red tape, so the belief that these issues may be lessened is sending a hopeful message.