Selling your home in 2024? Here's why you should list it in June, according to Zillow

If you're thinking of selling your home this year, you might want to do it in the first two weeks of June.

U.S. sellers who listed their home during that time span in 2023 sold their homes for 2.3% more when compared to other months in the year, according to a new Zillow analysis. That works out to an additional $7,700 per home sale, on average.

Generally speaking, late spring and early summer are widely considered to be the best time to sell a home. "In many major cities, spring and summer will likely be the best times to list your homes for sale to maximize on exposure and the buyer pool," says Nicole Beauchamp, an associate broker at Sotheby's International Realty.

Zillow's analysis of its 2023 listings supports this conclusion: Spring and summer months had a 0.5% to 1% increase in sales prices compared to the yearly average. Conversely, sales prices dropped by about 2% during winter months, compared to the yearly average.

June should be the standout month of 2024 too, Zillow experts expect.