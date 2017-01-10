The Dow march to 20K stalls, but the Nasdaq powers higher

Yahoo (YHOO) will change its name to Altaba and several Yahoo directors will step down, including chief executive Marissa Mayer, following Verizon's (VZ) $4.8 billion purchase of Yahoo's core internet assets. (Reuters)

Alibaba is leading a $2.6 billion bid to privatize Intime Retail Group, which operates 29 department stores and 17 shopping malls in China, giving the e-commerce giant a firmer foothold in bricks and mortar. (Reuters)

Jack Ma, executive chairman of Alibaba, met with Donald Trump to pitch the U.S. president-elect on how the company can create one million small business jobs in America. (CNBC)

Sen. Cory Booker plans to testify before the Judiciary Committee against Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney general. The confirmation hearing for Sessions begins today. (NBC News)

The confirmation hearing for retired Gen. John Kelly, Trump's pick for Homeland Security Secretary, also starts today, with immigration and border security expected to be hot topics. (USA Today)



Trump's pick for secretary of State, former Exxon chief Rex Tillerson, begins his confirmation hearing tomorrow. Meanwhile, documents show Tillerson has investments in Chinese and Russian firms. (NBC News)

Senior Republican and Democratic senators are set to introduce legislation today, seeking to impose a wide range of sanctions on Russia over its cyber activities and actions in Syria and Ukraine. (Reuters)

Trump plans to name son-in-law Jared Kushner a senior advisor. But Ivanka, Trump's daughter and Kushner's wife, won't be taking a White House position for now. (NBC News)



House Paul Ryan and top Trump advisors met last night to discuss a controversial plan to tax imports. Ryan and Trump generally agree that taxes should be cut for business. (Reuters)

President Barack Obama gives his farewell speech today in Chicago. He's expected to tell Americans not to lose faith in their future, no matter what they think about their next leader. (AP)

Vice President Joe Biden plans to start an organization aimed at changing the way the nation conducts cancer research and development and providing care to those with the disease. (AP)

Soon-to-be out-of-work Obama got a job offer from Spotify CEO Daniel Ek to become "president of playlists." The president has previously curated playlists for the streaming music service. (CNBC)