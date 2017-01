Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has hired former Obama adviser David Plouffe away from Uber to work on his social advocacy organization.

Plouffe, who was senior vice president of policy and strategy at Uber, will now join the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, where he will lead policy and advocacy effort, Zuckerberg said in a post.

Plouffe is no stranger to working at the nexus of policy and philanthropy: He has served as a board member of the Obama foundation and was a senior advisor to Barack Obama.