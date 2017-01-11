America’s TV ad spend this year will match 2016’s $72bn… even though there’s no Olympics

TV advertising spend in the U.S. in 2017 will match 2016 figures, according to a report by Deloitte Global, which estimates about $72 billion was spent by brands on TV last year - in spite of the fact there are no Olympic Games or presidential elections.
However, a combination of high levels of TV watching, especially among older age-groups, limited ad-skipping and a moderately low user base for video streaming is contributing to a relatively buoyant TV ad market.
Americans' love of TV is set to continue, says the report, as those in the U.S. watch an average of five hours a day. And they are still watching live TV, rather than catch-up or time-shifted services, with only half an hour watched through Digital Video Recorders or other devices which allow ads to be skipped.