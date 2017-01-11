Another Apple engineer heads to Tesla

The talent war between two tech giants continues.

A second Apple engineer, senior Mac design director Matt Casebolt moved to Tesla, his LinkedIn profile shows. That's on top of Chris Lattner, who Tesla said on Tuesday would join the electric car company as vice president of autopilot software.

9to5Mac first noticed Casebolt's move on Wednesday. CNBC has reached out to Casebolt and Tesla for confirmation.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told a German newspaper in 2015 that Tesla "always jokingly call Apple the 'Tesla graveyard,'" because they hire people Tesla has fired. Bloomberg reported that year that Tesla had hired more workers from Apple than from anyplace else.

Recruiters have told CNBC that both companies are considered top-notch places to work, in a hypercompetitive environment where it takes a long time to woo top candidates. But the moves come amid increasing pressure on Apple to move forward with any self-driving car plans, as other companies, like Google and Tesla, get close to hitting the market.

