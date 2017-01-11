Cramer crowns the biggest healthcare winner of an Obamacare repeal   

President-elect Donald Trump has made his intention clear to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act when he takes office. The problem for Jim Cramer is that no one knows what he will replace it with.

"We are looking at a very confused environment for the health care sector, especially the health maintenance organizations that are so heavily impacted by the law," the "Mad Money" host said.

It could be impossible to predict what could happen to health care providers like UnitedHealth, Aetna, Cigna and Humana, along with the millions of people who will lose insurance coverage and their subsidies if Obamacare is repealed.

The only winner of the group worth owning is UnitedHealth, Cramer said, even as it has run 14 percent since the election. UnitedHealth has already removed itself from the health care exchanges. Other competitors are still participating and even profiting from the exchanges, which makes them more vulnerable of the repeal actually occurs.

Cramer also suspects that when the Trump administration goes to replace Obamacare, it could turn to UnitedHealth given that it has been a very vocal critic of the program.