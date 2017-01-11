Davos founder criticizes populism, wants urgent reform on capitalism

Addressing the recent surge of global populism and quest for inward looking responses to the world's problems, the executive chairman who co-founded WEF's predecessor organization in 1971, warned that populist solutions alone are insufficient.

"Every simplified approach to deal with the global complex agenda is condemned to fail," Schwab stressed.

"The problems we face technologically, economically,socially and politically are so tremendous, such that sustainable solutions require a systemic, holistic approach .... And particularly the collaboration of all global stakeholders, united in one mission - improving the state of the world," he concluded.

Schwab described the annual Davos meet – which is often viewed dismissively as an elite hobnobbing playground for the world's business, political and media leaders – as a "global multi-stakeholder summit" in which situations including the humanitarian crisis in Syria and the progress of the COP21 agenda on climate change would be addressed.

"Every market economy will produce winners and losers but the system will only be sustainable if there is enough solidarity between the winners and losers," the WEF co-founder warned as he emphasized the need to make market capitalism more inclusive.