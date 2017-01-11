Davos founder criticizes populism, wants urgent reform on capitalism

Global economic growth of around 3 percent is insufficient to solve the world's greatest challenges, according to the executive chairman of the World Economic Forum.
Klaus Schwab's annual pre-meeting press briefing on Tuesday ahead of next week's annual World Economic Forum (WEF) gathering in Davos, Switzerland, focused on the need for global participants to pay greater heed to coordinating economic and social imperatives.
"Without economic development, social progress is not possible and without social progress, economic development is not sustainable," claimed Schwab, following on from his assertion that "economic activities always have to be coupled with social responsibility."