Donald Trump says he's a 'germaphobe' as he dismisses salacious allegations

Donald Trump poo-pooed rumors of salacious activities in Russia, noting to reporters Wednesday that he is "very much a germaphobe."

The president-elect's dismissal of the allegations came a day after unsubstantiated reports that Russian intelligence had information about him as a result of a secret video showing him in compromising — and disgusting — circumstances.

The video, according to news reports Tuesday night, allegedly showed Trump with prostitutes in 2013 in a hotel room where the women urinated on the bed. Trump angrily denied those claims on Wednesday.