Ellen Pao on why it's so hard to change the boys' club culture of Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley is notoriously a boys' club. Men, who hold the majority of positions of power in investment firms, tend to invest in other men.

And the men who have succeeded in the system often don't see or want to admit that there is a problem with the system that enabled them to succeed.

"If I'm a successful CEO that came in from the system, it's hard for me to say that it doesn't work, that the company isn't a meritocracy," Ellen Pao, a leading voice on diversity issues in Silicon Valley, tells CNBC. "I mean, I succeeded, the company succeeded. Why do I have to change anything?"