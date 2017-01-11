Is Putin a war criminal? 'I would not use that term,' says Rex Tillerson

Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson said Wednesday he's not prepared based on his knowledge or what's been reported in the public realm to classify Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal.



At his confirmation hearing, the former Exxon Chairman and CEO Tillerson was pressed on the issue by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who ran against President-elect Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.



"Is Vladimir Putin a war criminal," Rubio asked Tillerson.



Tillerson responded: "I would not use that term."



Rubio retorted, "Let me describe the situation in Aleppo [Syria], and perhaps that will help you reach that conclusion. In Aleppo, Mr. Putin has directed his military to conduct a devastating campaign."

Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee where the hearing was being conducted, asked Tillerson if he were able to confirm through U.S. intelligence agencies the types of actions Rubio described, "you would agree, that those, in fact, would be war crimes, right?"

Tillerson responded, "Yes, sir."