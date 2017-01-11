For foreign firms in China, the business environment just got even tougher.

Homegrown Chinese companies are now going head-to-head with multinationals when it comes to recruitment of top talent, salaries and career opportunities, new research shows.

"As local companies grow in size and prominence, they are increasingly able to compete against global competitors to win the next generation of Chinese leaders," said a joint report by Bain & Company and LinkedIn China on Thursday.

Nearly 6 out of 10 regional roles within multinationals in the country are now held by Chinese nationals, while 9 out of 10 regional roles in local firms are held by Chinese nationals, the report found.