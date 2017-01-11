Nobel–winning economist Robert Shiller: 'I'm nervous' about Trump, but...

Nobel–winning economist Robert Shiller told CNBC on Wednesday "I'm nervous" about Donald Trump, but said there's no doubt the president-elect's personality has ignited widespread excitement about future prosperity.

"Sometimes that nervousness can go along with optimism," the Yale professor said on"Squawk Box." "I didn't vote for Trump. So we've got him. Let's hope for the best. He might do something good."



Shiller, who literally wrote the book on "Animal Spirits," said the nation has "never had a president" like Trump. His whole persona is "live big, live large" and that's aspirational for many Americans, Shiller said.

The term "animal spirits," the title of the 2009 book co-authored by Shiller, is used to describe the intangibles that psychologically drive excitement on Wall Street or in a particular sector, such as housing.



Shiller, co-creator of the S&P Case/Shiller home prices index, said Trump is a "motivational speaker" with a "tremendous self-confidence" that's contagious.

"We're going to see big changes," predicted Shiller.