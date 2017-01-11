Bail stumper: Martin Shkreli gets permission to travel outside of NY for speaking gigs

The travel is for "speaking engagements" — at least one at a prominent college — and a "social engagement" in Washington, D.C., at the time of the presidential inauguration, court documents show.

Shkreli's itinerary was approved three days after Twitter suspended his account for harassing a female journalist, whom he had offered to take as his date to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Twitter also suspended his access to Periscope, a live video-streaming service that Shkreli often used to interact with admirers.

Before he was suspended, Shkreli tweeted: "Doing a university tour. If you want me to speak: 1. Make sure your college is 100% okay with it."

"I also can DJ," tweeted Shkreli.

The speaking events Shkreli is traveling to include appearances at the University of California, Davis, as well as in Princeton, New Jersey, according to court records.

At UC Davis, Shkreli will appear Friday night with another social-media provocateur, Milo Yiannopoulos, a British journalist for Brietbart who was banned by Twitter last year in connection with online racial abuse of an actress, Leslie Jones.

The Davis event is organized and sponsored by the Davis College Republicans, a university spokesman said.

A Princeton University spokesman has not yet responded for a request for comment on whether Shkreli will appear there as well, next month.

Shkreli is currently free on bond on charges of defrauding the pharmaceutical company he previously headed, Retrophin, for the alleged purpose of repaying investors he had scammed while operating hedge funds earlier. Shkreli has denied those allegations.