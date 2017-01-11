Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson said Wednesday it is a "fair assumption" that Russian President Vladimir Putin knew about Moscow's alleged campaign to disrupt the U.S. election and authorized it.



In a hearing that was interrupted at least three times by protesters, the former Exxon Mobil CEO initially said he was not in a position to make that determination after being questioned by Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.



But Rubio pressed him, saying, "Mr. Tillerson, you've engaged in significant business activities in Russia, so I'm sure you're aware that very few things of a major proportion happen in that country without Vladimir Putin's permission."



"I think that's a fair assumption" that he would have known about the campaign and authorized it, Tillerson responded.

In a prepared statement, Tillerson said the United States must be "clear-eyed" about its relationship with Russia, which today poses a danger.

Tillerson added, that to his knowledge, Exxon Mobil never lobbied against sanctions on Russia.