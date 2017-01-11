    Politics

    Tillerson and Rubio spar over 'resurgent Russia' and scope of Moscow threat

    Tillerson: Would not describe Putin as 'war criminal'
    Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson said Wednesday it is a "fair assumption" that Russian President Vladimir Putin knew about Moscow's alleged campaign to disrupt the U.S. election and authorized it.

    In a hearing that was interrupted at least three times by protesters, the former Exxon Mobil CEO initially said he was not in a position to make that determination after being questioned by Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.

    But Rubio pressed him, saying, "Mr. Tillerson, you've engaged in significant business activities in Russia, so I'm sure you're aware that very few things of a major proportion happen in that country without Vladimir Putin's permission."

    "I think that's a fair assumption" that he would have known about the campaign and authorized it, Tillerson responded.

    In a prepared statement, Tillerson said the United States must be "clear-eyed" about its relationship with Russia, which today poses a danger.

    Tillerson added, that to his knowledge, Exxon Mobil never lobbied against sanctions on Russia.

    Former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for his confirmation hearing as secretary of State, January 11, 2017.
    Chris Kleponis | AFP | Getty Images
    Former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for his confirmation hearing as secretary of State, January 11, 2017.

    "It has invaded Ukraine, including the taking of Crimea, and supported Syrian forces that brutally violate the laws of war. Our NATO allies are right to be alarmed at a resurgent Russia," Tillerson said in prepared statements.

    Tillerson said the absence of American leadership had opened the door to this behavior and sent unintentional signals.

    President-elect Donald Trump has faced criticism over flattering remarks he has made about Russia and President Vladimir Putin, and for his denial until recently that Russia was behind cyberattacks on the Democratic National Committee and other U.S. targets.

    The U.S. intelligence community concluded the Russian state acted to disrupt the U.S. democratic process during the 2016 election, in part to damage Democrat Hillary Clinton's chances of being elected.

    Rubio, a 2016 presidential contender who frequently sparred with Trump, asked Tillerson whether he would advise the president-elect to sign a bill that imposed mandatory visa bans and asset freeze sanctions on people who engage in cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure and Democratic process.

    Tillerson said it is important to deal with those attacks on a country-by-country basis, taking into consideration all other elements of the relationship with the nation, including trade and national security ties.


