On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump held his first news conference since his election in November. This is a transcript from the press conference.

Thank you very much. It's very familiar territory, news conferences, because we used to give them on an almost daily basis. I think we probably, maybe won the nomination because of news conferences, and it's good to be with you.

We stopped giving them because we were getting quite a bit of inaccurate news. But I do have to say that, and I must say that I want to thank a lot of the news organizations here today. Because they looked at that nonsense that was released by maybe the intelligence agencies, who knows, which would be a tremendous blot on their record if they, in fact, did that, a tremendous blot, because a thing like that should never have been written, it should never have been had, and it should certainly never have been released.

But I want to thank a lot of the news organizations for, some of whom have not treated me very well over the years, a couple in particular, and they came out so strongly against that fake news and the fact that it was written about by primarily one group and one television station.

So, I just want to compliment many of the people in the room. I have great respect for the news and have great respect for freedom of the press and all of that, but I will tell you, there were some news organizations, with all that was just said, that were so professional, so incredibly professional, that I've just gone up a notch as to what I think of you, okay? All right.

We've had some great news over the last couple of weeks. I've been quite active, I guess you could say, in an economic way for the country. A lot of car companies are going to be moving in. We have other companies.

Big news is going to be announced over the next couple of weeks about companies that are going to be building in the Midwest. You saw yesterday Fiat Chrysler, big, big factory going to be built in this country as opposed to another country.

Ford just announced that they stopped plans for a billion-dollar plant in Mexico And they're going to be moving into Michigan and expanding very substantially an existing plant.

I appreciate that from Ford. I appreciate it very much from Fiat Chrysler. I hope that General Motors will be following, and I think they will be.

I think a lot of people will be following. I think a lot of industries are going to be coming back. We have to get our drug industry coming back. Our drug industry has been disastrous. They're leaving left and right. They supply our drugs, but they don't make them here, to a large extent. And the other thing we have to do is create new bidding procedures for the drug industry, because they're getting away with murder.

Pharma. Pharma has a lot of lobbies and a lot of lobbyists and a lot of power, and there's very little bidding on drugs. We're the largest buyer of drugs in the world, and yet, we don't bid properly. And were going to start bidding and were going to save billions of dollars over a period of time, and we're going to do that with a lot of other industries.

I'm very much involved with the generals and admirals on the airplane, the F-35. You've been reading about it. And it's way, way behind schedule and many, many billions of dollars over budget. I don't like that, and the admirals have been fantastic,the generals have been fantastic. I've really gotten to know them well, and were going to do some big things on the F-35 program, and perhaps the F-18 program, and were going to get those costs way down, and we're going to get the plane to be even better, and we're going to have some competition and it's going to be a beautiful thing.



So we've been very, very much involved. And other things. We had Jack Ma. We had so many incredible people coming here. They're going to do tremendous things in this country, and they're very excited. And I will say, if the election didn't turn out the way it turned out, they would not be here, they would not be in my office or anybody else's office.

They'd be building and doing things in other countries. So there's a great spirit going on right now, a spirit that many people have told me they've never seen before, ever. We're going to create jobs. I said that I will be the greatest jobs producer that God ever created, and I mean that.



I really—I'm going to work very hard on that we need certain amounts of other things, including a little bit of luck, but I think we're going to do a real job, and I'm very proud of what we've done, and we haven't even gotten there yet. I look very much forward to the inauguration, it's going to be a beautiful event. We have great talent, tremendous talent, and we have all of the bands or most of the bands from the different segments of the military. And I've heard some of these bands over the years. They're incredible.

Were going to have a very, very elegant day. The 20th is going to be something that will be very, very special, very beautiful. And I think we're going to have massive crowds, because we have a movement. It's a movement like the world has never seen before. It's a movement that a lot of people didn't expect. And even the polls, although some of them did get it right, but many of them didn't, and that was a beautiful scene on November 8th as those states started to pour in, and we focused very hard in those states and they really reciprocated. And those states are going to have a lot of jobs and they're going to have a lot of security, they're going to have a lot of good news for their veterans.



And by the way, speaking of veterans, I appointed today the head secretary of the Veterans Administration, David Shulkin. We'll do a news release in a little while and tell you about David. He's fantastic. He will do a truly great job. One of the commitments I've made is that we're going to straighten out the whole situation for our veterans.



Our veterans have been treated horribly. They're waiting in line for 15, 16, 17 days. Cases where they go in and they have a minor, early-stage form of cancer and they can't see a doctor. By the time they get to the doctor, they're terminal. It's not going to happen. It's not going to happen.



So, David is going to do a fantastic job. We're going to be talking to a few people also to help David. And we have some of the great hospitals of the world going to align themselves with us on the Veterans Administration, like the Cleveland Clinic, like the Mayo Clinic, a few more that we have, and we're going to set up a group.

These are hospitals that have been the top of the line, the absolute top of the line.

And they're going to get together with their great doctors, Dr. Toby Cosgrove, as you know, from the Cleveland Clinic has been very involved. Ike Perlmutter has been very, very involved, one of the great men of business.

And we're going to straighten out the VA for our veterans. I've been promising that for a long time, and it's something I feel very, very strongly. So, you'll get the information on David, and I think you'll be very impressed with the job he does. We looked long and hard. We interviewed at least 100 people, some good, some not so good, but we had a lot of talent, and we think this selection will be something that will, with time, with time, straighten it out and straighten it out for good, because our veterans have been treated very unfairly.

Okay, questions? Yes, John.

Reporter: Mr. President-elect, thank you so much.

Trump: Thank you.

Reporter: Appreciate it. A couple of aspects of the intelligence briefing that you received on Friday that we're looking for further clarification on.

Trump: Sure.

Reporter: First of all, did the heads of the intelligence agencies provide you with a two-page summary of these unsubstantiated allegations? And secondly to that, on the broader picture, do you accept their opinion that Vladimir Putin ordered the hack of the DNC and the attempted hack of the RNC?

And if you do, how will that color your attempts to build a relationship with a leader who has been accused of committing an act of espionage against the United States?

Trump: First of all, these meetings as you know are confidential, classified, so I'm not allowed to talk about what went on in a meeting, but we have many witnesses in that meeting, many of them with us.

And I will say, again, I think it's a disgrace that information would be let out. I saw the information. I read the information outside of that meeting.

It's all fake news. It's phony stuff. It didn't happen. And it was gotten by opponents of ours, as you know, because you reported it and so did many of the other people. It was a group of opponents that got together, sick people, and they put that crap together.

So, I will tell you that not within the meeting, but outside of the meeting, somebody released it. It should never have been -- number one, shouldn't have even entered paper, but it should never have been released.

But I read what was released, and I think it's a disgrace. I think it's an absolute disgrace. As far as hacking, I think it was Russia, but I think we also get hacked by other countries and other people.

And I can say that, you know, when we lost 22 million names and everything else that was hacked recently, they didn't make a big deal out of that. That was something that was extraordinary that was probably China.

We have much hacking going on. And one of the things we're going to do — we have some of the greatest computer minds anywhere in the world that we've assembled.

You saw just a sample of it two weeks ago up here where we had the six top people in the world. They were never in the same room together as a group. And we're going to put those minds together and were going to form a defense.

And I have to say this also—the Democratic National Committee was totally open to be hacked. They did a very poor job. They could have had hacking defense, which we had. And I will give Reince Priebus credit, because when Reince saw what was happening in the world and with this country, he went out and went to various firms and ordered a very, very strong hacking defense. And they tried to hack the Republican National Committee and they were unable to break through. We have to do that for our country. It's very important.

Reporter: Mr. President-elect -- [inaudible question]

Trump: Well, you know, President Putin and Russia put out a statement today that this fake news was indeed fake news. They said it totally never happened. Now, somebody would say, "oh, of course he's going to say that." I respected the fact that he said that.

And I'll be honest, I think if he did have something, they would have released it. They would have been glad to release it. I think, frankly, had they broken into the Republican National Committee, I think they would have released it just like they did about Hillary and all of the horrible things that her people, like Mr. Podesta said about her. I mean, what he said about her was horrible. If somebody said about me what Podesta said about Hillary — I was the boss, I would have fired him immediately, or that person, because what he said about her was horrible. But remember this — we talk about the hacking, and hacking's bad, and it shouldn't be done, but look at the things that were hacked. Look at what was learned from that hacking, that Hillary Clinton got the questions to the debate and didn't report it? That's a horrible thing. That's a horrible thing. Can you imagine that if Donald Trump got the questions to the debate, it would have been the biggest story in the history of stories, and they would have said immediately "you have to get out of the race." Nobody even talked about it. It's a very terrible thing.

Reporter: Mr. President-Elect. Thank you, Mr. President-Elect. On that intelligence report, the second part of their conclusion was that Vladimir Putin ordered it because he aspired to help you in the election. Do you accept that part of the finding? And will you undo what President Obama did to punish the Russians for this if given a chance?

