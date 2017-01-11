Trump says he’ll donate some profits to the Treasury – and so can you

Here's a tip you can borrow from president-elect Donald Trump's playbook: Give your money to the U.S. Treasury to pay down the national debt.

At a press conference Wednesday in New York, one of Trump's lawyers, Sheri Dillon, a tax attorney at Morgan Lewis, said that the president-elect would give the profits his hotels generate from foreign governments to the Treasury.

That is part of a plan to avoid conflicts of interest under the new administration. Reports of foreign diplomats staying at Trump's hotels have raised concerns that these individuals could curry favor with the incoming president.