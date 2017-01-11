UK businesses were hit 230,000 times each by cyber-attacks in 2016, says internet service provider

Analysis has shown that U.K. businesses were subjected to an average of 230,000 cyber-attacks each in 2016.



The number of attacks on individual companies' firewalls breached 1,000 per day, on average, in November last year, according to internet service provider (ISP) Beaming.

In a blog post earlier this week, Beaming also stated that there had been a 310 percent surge in the amount of attacks targeting Internet of Things devices between the first and last quarters of 2016.

"There are many more elements involved in cybercrime than a year ago," Sonia Blizzard, Beaming's managing director, said. "They are launching more sophisticated attacks on UK businesses and covering their tracks carefully."

The issue of hacks on businesses – particularly small businesses – is becoming increasingly problematic.

In 2015, a U.K. government document stated that 60 percent of small businesses were hit by a cyber-breach in 2014, with the most serious breaches on average costing between £65,000 and £115,000 ($78,819 and $139,449).

"The cyber threat is real and it is growing," Blizzard went on to add.

"Any business that is connected to the internet needs to take responsibility for cyber security at board level and ensure they are doing everything they can to ensure they don't expose their people, assets, customers and business partners to greater risk," she added.

"A modest investment in next generation firewalls, unified threat management devices and intrusion detection makes a lot of sense for most businesses today."