Wall street set for lower open; investors eye Trump news conference

On the earnings front MSC Industrial and Supervalu are both set to report before the bell. KB Homes is due to report after the market close.

There are no major economic data releases scheduled on Wednesday though the President-elect's "general news" press conference from the Trump Tower lobby at 11 a.m ET is likely to be closely scrutinized by investors.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.18 percent higher on Wednesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.77 percent lower, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.33 percent higher.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $53.98 a barrel on Wednesday morning, up 0.62 percent, while U.S. crude was around $51.12 a barrel, up 0.55 percent.

Oil prices were supported by news that Saudi Arabia plans to cut supply to Asia, however, the lack of detail about the reductions capped gains.