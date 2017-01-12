A fashionable friendship: Karl Lagerfeld on his long-lasting collaboration with Fendi

"Everything has changed, and nothing has changed more than the world of fashion," Lagerfeld told CNBC's Tania Bryer, who started his partnership with the fashion house around the concept of fur design.

"(The Fendi sisters) had tons of energy and I think I had a little good energy too. So it worked, it was great. The 70s were great, the 80s."

"After that it was a little different because the world of fashion changed so much, that in the end it became a LVMH business which is very good, because (that's) when (CEO) Bernard Arnault really invested in it, and look what Fendi is now."

One of the latest collaborations Lagerfeld got behind, as Fendi's creative director, was the fashion house's 90th anniversary and its "Legends and Fairy Tales" collection.

The event – to showcase Fendi's Haute Fourrure 2016-17 collection – showed models "walk on water" at the Trevi Fountain in Rome; an iconic fountain which had recently undergone a 17-month renovation that was sponsored by the Italian house.