A fashionable friendship: Karl Lagerfeld on his long-lasting collaboration with Fendi

Vittorio Zunino Celotto | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi acknowledge the applause of the public after the Fendi Roma 90 Years Anniversary fashion show at Fontana di Trevi on July 7, 2016
For Fendi, it was "important" for them to associate themselves with the fountain and the city for this event, as several million visit Rome every year, and "they believe the association between 'La Dolce Vita', the beauty of Rome and the brand is very beneficial," Fendi's CEO, Pietro Beccari told CNBC.
Designer and Fendi Creative Director, Silvia Venturini Fendi said the "Legends and Fairy Tales" fashion show was the "perfect way of celebrating our anniversary".
Meanwhile Lagerfeld described the anniversary as a "magical moment" that couldn't be easily replicated, the fashion designer is more concerned about the future and what's next for the fashion industry.
"I don't look at my old work," said Lagerfeld when talking about the anniversary, adding that "I personally, I'm not interested in my own past. I'm only interested in today, perhaps tomorrow."