    Entertainment

    Apple to boost music service with original TV shows and films

    Apple is planning to create its own television shows and movies in order to compete with rival streaming services, The Wall Street Journal reports.

    Executives at the U.S. tech giant have spoken to people in Hollywood about producing original content, which it aims to start offering to consumers by the end of 2017, according to The Wall Street Journal.

    The move is intended to bolster its offerings on Apple Music, its $10-a-month streaming service, in order to compete better with its rival Spotify.

    Apple Music
    Source: Apple

    The Wall Street Journal says Apple has not yet signed any deals for new programs, as it is still working on a business strategy based on original content. Plans for original movies are currently at a more initial stage.

    Apple revealed in December that it had 20 million paid subscribers to its music service, whereas Spotify has around 40 million paid subscribers, according to an official statement by Spotify last September.

    Read more about Apple's plans in The Wall Street Journal.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---