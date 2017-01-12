Apple to boost music service with original TV shows and films

Apple is planning to create its own television shows and movies in order to compete with rival streaming services, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Executives at the U.S. tech giant have spoken to people in Hollywood about producing original content, which it aims to start offering to consumers by the end of 2017, according to The Wall Street Journal.



The move is intended to bolster its offerings on Apple Music, its $10-a-month streaming service, in order to compete better with its rival Spotify.