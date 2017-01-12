"No one would have thought a few years ago to tender an 800-megawatt project like they did in Dubai, and so it's really created a new environment where these countries can actually benefit from being a bit late to the game."

Analysts warn that those ultra-low prices won't likely set a new global standard. The economics are somewhat unique to massive Middle East projects and are not feasible elsewhere.

Companies like Masdar and ACWA can submit the super low bids in part because they have access to low-cost capital from regional banks and sovereign wealth funds.

Middle East firms are trying to grab market share and establish a track record for building solar projects in the region, said Josefin Berg, senior solar power analyst at IHS.

They are also entering the market at an opportune time. The cost of providing utility-scale solar power has plummeted in recent years. In the United States, it fell about 60 percent from the 2007-2009 period to 2015.

