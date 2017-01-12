Early movers: AAPL, DAL, DIS, AMZN, GS, JNJ, BA, TM & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Delta Air Lines — The airline earned an adjusted 82 cents per share for its fourth quarter, matching estimates, with revenue above Street forecasts. Delta also said it should see profit margins begin to expand once again during the second half of this year, and that passenger revenue should be flat to up two percent this quarter. That would mark the end of a two-year decline in that metric.

Apple — Apple is planning to move into original TV show and movie production in a significant way, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Walt Disney — Pivotal Research downgraded Disney to "sell" from "hold," and cut its price target to $86 from $102. The firm cites an increasing cost of capital, and also notes soft TV audience trends and the erosion of ESPN's subscriber base.

Twitter — Pivotal also downgraded Twitter To "hold" from "buy," citing the higher cost of capital, as well as a decreasing likelihood that the company will receive a buyout offer.

Boeing — Boeing was rated "underperform" in new coverage at RBC Capital, pointing to what it calls "underappreciated headwinds" including margin pressure created by new commercial platforms.

KB Home — The home builder reported quarterly profit of 40 cents per share, one cent a share above estimates. Revenue came in slightly above forecasts. KB Home also issued better-than-expected numbers for orders and deliveries, and has its highest backlog in terms of dollar value in a decade.

Toyota — The automaker said company President Akio Toyoda met with Vice President-elect Mike Pence in Washington earlier this week, amid calls by the incoming administration to build more cars in the US.

Amazon.com — Amazon's Canadian unit will pay a nearly $757,000 fine to settle a probe by that country into pricing. Canadian officials had said the Amazon website gave inaccurate data on how much consumers would save on given items.

Fiat Chrysler — The automaker has a "significantly greater than 50 percent" chance of hitting its 2018 financial targets, according to Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne. He made his comments in a meeting with Wall Street analysts.

Volkswagen — The company's cash flow is sufficient to fund its $4.3 billion settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over its diesel emissions scandal, according to a Dow Jones report.

QVC — QVC reported a six percent drop in U.S. sales for its third quarter, its first year-over-year drop in the U.S. in seven years. The home shopping channel is being hurt by increasing competition from online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

Goldman Sachs — Goldman executive Dina Powell is set to leave the firm to join the Trump White House as an adviser, according to reports. Powell currently runs philanthropic activities for Goldman.

Johnson & Johnson — J&J and Swiss biotech firm Actelion have approached Swiss officials to get their opinion about whether the structure of a proposed takeover deal would pass muster. That's according to a Swiss newspaper, which said a review by the country's takeover board is still going on.

Broadcom — Broadcom completed the largest corporate bond deal of the new year, selling $13.55 billion in new debt. That was more than the $10 billion to $13 billion the chip maker had initially signaled that it planned to sell.

Fitbit — The Financial Times reports that the fitness device maker was interested in acquiring rival Jawbone's assets last month, but the talks fell apart after Fitbit's offer price was deemed insufficient. The paper said Jawbone is now close to securing funds from a new investor.