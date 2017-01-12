India set to be Asia's standout economy as demonetization effect ebbs, HSBC says

The positive outlook on South Asia's largest economy comes despite India's decision to wipe out 86 percent of the total value of currency in its cash-intensive economy late last year. HSBC's chief India economist, Pranjul Bhandari, noted in the report that investors were confident about India due to a much stronger macro environment.



"Inflation is in single digits, the twin deficits are under control and foreign exchange reserves are at comfortable levels," she said.



Key reforms, and follow-up actions to them, from the government are also on the cards for India in the calendar year 2017, which could lead to further long-term gains. Following the demonetization program, which was aimed at going after so-called black money or undeclared income, economists expect Narendra Modi's government to go after other avenues of black money including real estate, gold and foreign currencies.

The country is also set to implement reforms to replace its byzantine tax structure as early as April, though some market watchers reckon its eventual roll out could be delayed further.



"India is likely to witness two big 'reforms' over the year - the play-out of the demonetization drive and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) bill," said Bhandari. "The hope is that both of these are followed up by necessary actions, which are critical to reaping long-term gains."

Meanwhile, Bhandari expects the early days of the GST implementation to be similarly disruptive like they were during the roll-out of the demonetization program.

