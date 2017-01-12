Nintendo Switch to launch globally on March 3, priced at $300

Nintendo's long awaited next-generation gaming system, Switch will hit stores globally on Mar. 3.

The system, which is a hybrid of a gaming console and a handheld device, will be priced at $299.99 in North America and 29,980 yen in Japan, Nintendo's president, Tatsumi Kimishima, said at the presentation event in Tokyo. He did not specify a standard price for the European market.



Switch allows for three styles of play: users can set the Switch console in a dock and connect it to their television sets for the more traditional type of TV mode gaming. They can stand the console up with a kickstand and play using the Joy-con controllers in the Tabletop mode and also in a handheld mode.

The Joy-con controllers come with sensors that make motion control possible and are available in black, red and blue. They also come with wrist straps that make for easier grip.

The battery life for the system would vary on the games, but can be expected to last between 2.5 to 6.5 hours.

Nintendo also announced an online paid service for the Nintendo Switch and said it will do away with region locking for the Switch software.



— Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

