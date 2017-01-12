On eve of bank earnings, experts are bullish

The once-hated financials have been on a tear higher since President-elect Donald Trump won the election, and several market experts see the rally continuing.



The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) is up about 17 percent since Nov. 8. However, it was down slightly on Thursday after Trump didn't provide details on his highly anticipated tax and regulatory reform policies during his Wednesday afternoon press conference.

"If Trump can get these policies done, which we believe he can, lower taxes, lower regulation, some stimulus growth, some loan growth out there, these banks' earnings are going to go up materially," said Paul Miller, head of financial institutions research at FBR Capital Markets, on Thursday.

Several big banks are set to report earnings on Friday morning, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

What investors are really going to be focusing on is guidance.

"We've been hearing that there's been some robust pipelines for loan growth that they could take guidance up tomorrow. If that happens, I think these stocks are going to move higher. We're very bullish and think that this is a very great buying opportunity for all these names," Miller told CNBC's "Closing Bell."