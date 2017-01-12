Paid media spend on social up by 65 percent, Instagram leads growth: Report

Brands spent 65 percent more on advertising on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn Instagram and Pinterest in 2016 than in 2015, according to a new report, with spend on Instagram showing the highest levels of growth.
The analysis by media technology company 4C looked at $150 million in media spend across 900 brands that manage their social activity on the five platforms through 4C's Social Ads product.
"The State of Social Advertising" study reveals that advertisers spent 138 percent more on paid-for posts on Instagram, a platform which saw 100 million extra members join in the six months to December 2016, growing its total membership to 600 million people.