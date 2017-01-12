Pandora announces layoffs; says it will beat earnings guidance

Pandora shares rose as much as 7 percent in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company said it would cut jobs and beat its earnings forecast.

The online radio company said it would slash 7 percent of its U.S. employee base by the first fiscal quarter of this year, as a cost-cutting measure.

"While making workforce reductions is always a difficult decision, the commitment to cost discipline will allow us to invest more heavily in product development and monetization and build on the foundations of our strategic investments," Pandora CEO Tim Westergren said in a statement.