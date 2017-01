By contrast, REPAYE calls for borrowers to pay 10 percent of their income and permits forgiveness after 20 or 25 years of repayment, depending on whether the loan was taken out for undergraduate or graduate study.

Only federal loans qualify for income-driven repayment programs like REPAYE.

NerdWallet's study found that while borrowers pay down their debts faster under Trump's plan, they're coughing up more money each month to do so.