US ethics chief slams Trump ‘halfway blind’ trust as failing to meet acceptable standard

The transition plan announced by President-elect Donald Trump falls short of the standards met by every President since the Watergate scandal in the 1970s, according to the Director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics (OGE).

Walter M. Shaub Jr. said that he wished that he did not have to address the public with his concerns but that there had been a lot of recent commentary surrounding ethics so he hoped by speaking up on Wednesday afternoon, Trump may see fit to reconsider some of his plans.

"I need to talk about ethics today because the plan the President-elect has announced doesn't meet the standards that the best of his nominees are meeting and that every President in the past four decades has met," Shaub stated.

"My hope is that, if the Office of Government Ethics can provide some constructive feedback on his plan, he may choose to make adjustments that will resolve his conflicts of interest," he continued.