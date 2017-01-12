Dow falls triple digits amid Trump policy disappointment; financials lag

U.S. equities traded lower on Thursday after President-elect Donald Trump disappointed investors during his first news conference since July.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 140 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses.

"The market ran to the upside after the election on the prospects of lower corporate and personal taxes, infrastructure spending and other measures," said Ernie Cecilia, CIO at Bryn Mawr Trust. "But the details and timing of said policies are also very important."

The S&P 500 dropped around 0.7 percent, with financials shedding more than 1 percent to lead 10 sectors lower. The Nasdaq composite underperformed, falling 0.9 percent.

"Donald Trump's press conference on Wednesday was not what investors wanted to hear, with talk of protectionism and more company bashing not exactly being market friendly," Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, said in a note.



Trump took shots at the pharmaceutical industry, which sent health care and biotechnology stocks reeling. He also failed to provide new details on three of his key policies: tax reform, deregulation of certain sectors and fiscal stimulus.

So-called safe-haven assets rose on Thursday, with gold futures breaking above $1,200 per ounce, a key technical level. U.S. Treasury prices also rose, with the benchmark 10-year note yield falling to 2.32 percent and the short-term two-year note yield slipping to 1.16 percent.