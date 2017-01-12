Dow falls triple digits amid Trump policy disappointment; financials lag

    BREAKING:  Fiat Chrysler shares plunge 16% after EPA accuses automaker of using deceptive software

    U.S. equities traded lower on Thursday after President-elect Donald Trump disappointed investors during his first news conference since July.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 140 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses.

    "The market ran to the upside after the election on the prospects of lower corporate and personal taxes, infrastructure spending and other measures," said Ernie Cecilia, CIO at Bryn Mawr Trust. "But the details and timing of said policies are also very important."

    The S&P 500 dropped around 0.7 percent, with financials shedding more than 1 percent to lead 10 sectors lower. The Nasdaq composite underperformed, falling 0.9 percent.

    "Donald Trump's press conference on Wednesday was not what investors wanted to hear, with talk of protectionism and more company bashing not exactly being market friendly," Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, said in a note.

    Trump took shots at the pharmaceutical industry, which sent health care and biotechnology stocks reeling. He also failed to provide new details on three of his key policies: tax reform, deregulation of certain sectors and fiscal stimulus.

    So-called safe-haven assets rose on Thursday, with gold futures breaking above $1,200 per ounce, a key technical level. U.S. Treasury prices also rose, with the benchmark 10-year note yield falling to 2.32 percent and the short-term two-year note yield slipping to 1.16 percent.

    The U.S. dollar fell sharply against a basket of currencies, with the euro near $1.064 and the yen around 114.6.

    "With the engine behind the Dollar's aggressive appreciation partly attributed to optimism over Trump boosting US growth via fiscal spending, the uncertainty presented yesterday should expose prices to renewed downside risks," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM, in a note to clients.

    "While the news conference covered topics about the Russian hacking reports, Trump's separation of his business empire and repeated criticism of the media, the lack of details of the President-Elects administration's plans for economic stimulus simply left Dollar bullish investors empty handed," he said.

    Investors on Thursday also focused on speeches from several Federal Reserve officials.

    Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, a voting member of the central bank's policymaking committee, said in prepared remarks three rate hikes are appropriate.

    Harker, speaking on the economic outlook before the Main Line Chamber in Malvern, Pa., said 2017 is starting off on a "good foot" and inflation expectations are starting to rally. Still, he said monetary policy is a "limited set of tools" and growth policies are up to elected officials.

    Chicago Fed President Charles Evans struck a more cautious note, however. He said Thursday the economy could grow strongly for a bit, bit that it is likely unsustainable. Evans is also a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee.

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will speak in New York at 1:15 p.m., while Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan is scheduled to speak in Dallas at 1:45 p.m. ET. Fed Chair Janet Yellen will address educators at town hall meeting in Washington from 7 p.m.

    In economic news, weekly jobless claims rose less than expected, while U.S. import prices rose in last month, boosted by higher oil prices.

    Overseas, European equities fell, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index sliding 0.6 percent.

    —CNBC's Berkeley Lovelace Jr. contributed to this report.

    On tap this week:

    Thursday

    Earnings: Infosys

    12:30 p.m. Atlanta Fed's Lockhart

    1:00 p.m. $12 billion 30-year bond auction

    1:15 p.m. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard

    1:45 p.m. Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan

    2:00 p.m. Federal budget

    7:00 p.m. Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds town hall with educators

    Friday

    Earnings: JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, PNC Financial,Wells Fargo, First Republic Bank, BlackRock

    8:30 a.m. Retail sales

    8:30 a.m. PPI

    9:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed's Harker

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    10:00 a.m. Business inventories

