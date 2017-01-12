Xiaomi CEO admits it grew ‘too fast’ after struggles and targets $14.5 billion revenue in 2017

Xiaomi has grown "too fast" in the past few years leading to challenges in the business, the chief executive of the start-up often dubbed "China's Apple" said on Thursday, as it targets 100 billion yuan ($14.5 billion) in revenue this year.

CNBC understands that the company has never hit the 100 billion yuan target before.

The technology firm – which is valued at around $45 billion, according to numerous reports – was once the darling of the smartphone world, showing triple-digit growth and challenging the likes of Samsung and Apple. But it has been struggling in the past two years and has since looked to branch into new areas.