Most people resolve to make the New Year better, and in 2017, that might actually prove to be true.

The labor market has been tightening, with the unemployment rate at 4.7 percent in December, and demand for workers with a particular set of skills remains high. Nearly half, or 46 percent, of U.S. companies report having difficulties filling jobs due to talent shortages — up from 32 percent in 2015, according to workforce consulting firm ManpowerGroup. The most sought-after roles range from electricians and carpenters to sales people and financial analysts to developers and programmers.

That high demand translates into bigger base salaries. Industry-wide, paychecks are expected to fatten by 3.6 percent in 2017, on average — with technology jobs leading the way at 3.8 percent, according to specialized staffing firm Robert Half.

Take advantage of the promising outlook and resolve to give yourself a career jump this year. Here are five things you can do: