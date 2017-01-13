Apple's augmented reality glasses: Scoble vs Munster debate

Munster wrote on Friday that the iPhone's upcoming hardware features will be conducive to "killer" augmented reality apps. "AR is a critical part [of Apple's future]," Munster told CNBC on Friday, on "Closing Bell." "You can put a stake in the ground and say Apple's going to be an AR company."

But for the next five years, the iPhone will be Apple's AR device – think "Pokemon Go"-style apps – although Munster sees the company moving to wearables eventually.

But Scoble thinks Tim Cook better worry about competing in the "spatial computing" era.

"The innovation on smartphones is petering out, although Apple has some surprises in store," Scoble told "Closing Bell" on Friday. "I think the computing world is going to shift now to wearing glasses."

A see-through tenth anniversary iPhone, with augmented reality capabilities, could be a "really cool" option for Apple, Scoble said. Augmented reality is the best education tool ever invented by humans, Scoble said, and entertainment will also be "absolutely huge."

"Right now it's really geeky," Munster said of AR. "Ultimately, it's going to do everything from how we do social, how we learn, train. Those are just some of the starting points."

Loup Ventures managing partner Andrew Murphy wrote this week that Apple is taking "baby steps" to train customers to accept augmented reality while they build up their production line.

"The iPhone 7 Plus will have a huge implications for 3D mapping and real-time image processing in an AR world," Murphy wrote, adding: "AirPods (our new favorite toys), in combination with Apple Watch, are clear steps towards a post-mobile world."