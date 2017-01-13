Bank of America tops earnings forecast, predicts 'significant increase' in net interest income

    BREAKING:  Wells Fargo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs. expected EPS of $1

    Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan.
    Bank of America reported fourth quarter earnings Friday that topped expectations and said it expects a "significant increase" in net interest income for the current quarter.

    The firm reported earnings per share of 40 cents on revenue $19.99 billion. Analysts polled by Reuters expected Bank of America to report a profit of 38 cents a share on revenue of $20.85 billion.

    "Strong client activity and good expense discipline created solid operating leverage again this quarter. While the recent rise in interest rates came too late to impact fourth-quarter results, we expect to see a significant increase in net interest income in the first quarter of 2017. We remain focused on delivering value to our shareholders as evidenced by today's announcement to increase our planned repurchases for the first half of this year from $2.5 billion to $4.3 billion," Chief Financial Officer Paul M. Donofrio said in a release.

    However, return on average common equity was 7 percent, below the 10 percent bar for cost of capital.

    Shares edged higher in premarket trade, but gave back greater gains from just after the results were released.

    The bank said net interest income increased 6 percent to $10.3 billion in the fourth quarter, while loan balances climbed by $19 billion to $915.9 billion.

    The bank reported a 12 percent rise in fixed income trading revenue. It reported a 7 percent rise in equities trading revenue, "reflecting increased market activity post U.S. election." Excluding net debit valuation, total sales and trading revenue rose 11 percent.

    The bank also said it repurchased $5.1 billion in common stock and paid $2.6 billion in common stock dividends in 2016.

    Net charge-offs, a measure of costs for bad debt, declined to $880 million from $1.1 billion. Bank of America's net charge-off ratio improved to a historic low of 0.39 percent, the release said.

    Provision for credit losses declined to $774 million from $810 million a year ago.

    In consumer banking, total mortgage production rose 29 percent from the same period last year to $21.9 billion. The bank said it issued more than 1.13 million U.S. consumer credit cards.

    The financial sector is up 17 percent since the U.S. presidential election as the best performer in the S&P 500. Bank of America shares have climbed nearly 35 percent over that time.

