BlackRock delivered quarterly earnings that topped analysts' expectations on Friday.



Sales for the quarter came in just shy of estimates.

BlackRock reported adjusted earnings per share of $5.14, while revenue came totaled $2.890 billion. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the asset management giant to report adjusted earnings per share of $5.02 and revenue of $2.928 billion.

BlackRock shares gained about 5 percent during the fourth quarter, lifted by a sharp post-election rally. The company's stock jumped 7.7 percent between Nov. 8 and Dec. 30.

The broader financial sector surged dramatically after President-elect Donald Trump's surprising victory, advancing 16.5 percent since Nov. 8.

BlackRock shares-4th quarter 2016 Source: FactSet

That said, Morningstar estimates released last week showed investors had pulled $19.3 billion from BlackRock's U.S.-based actively managed funds in 2016, a record high.



For the third quarter, the world's largest asset management firm posted mixed results, beating analyst estimates on adjusted earnings per share but disappointing on revenues.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.