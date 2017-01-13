With companies like Tesla, Uber, Google and BMW all pushing toward fully autonomous technology — a pervasive theme in the technology sector over the last year — the irony about the future of driving is that fewer people will be doing actual driving.
At the Consumer Electronics Show last week, BMW allowed CNBC to see its self-driving technology in action, taking its Series 5 car for a test drive — or perhaps better said, the car took a CNBC reporter out for a spin.
As part of its autonomous car experience, BMW aggregated public data on traffic lights in Las Vegas so countdowns were available on the cloud dashboard, sharing a space in the central console where a radio would be. This feature could be a commuter's dream: It tells the exact second a light would turn red, yellow or green. Once the car hit the highway, a blue button switched the car into a fully autonomous mode, gliding to a speed much steadier than one a human driver would maintain.