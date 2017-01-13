Consumer sentiment little changed in January   

The post-election surge in optimism was accompanied by "an unprecedented degree of both positive and negative concerns about the incoming administration spontaneously mentioned when asked about economic news," the report said.

"This extraordinary level of partisanship has had a dramatic impact on economic expectations. In early January, the partisan divide on the Expectations Index was a stunning 42.7 points (108.9 among those who favorably mentioned government policies, and 66.2 among those who made unfavorable references)," said Richard Curtin, the Surveys of Consumers chief economist, in a press release.



The monthly survey of 500 consumers measures attitudes toward topics like personal finances, inflation, unemployment, government policies, and interest rates.