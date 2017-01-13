    BREAKING:  US stocks open slightly higher as earnings season kicks off

    U.S. equities kicked off Friday's trading session slightly higher as investors parsed through several key corporate quarterly results.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 35 points shortly after the open, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained nearly 0.2 percent, with financials leading. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.18 percent.

    Bank of America posted better-than-expected profits, along with disappointing sales. Wells Fargo, however, ended one of its toughest years ever with disappointing fourth-quarter results. JPMorgan Chase, meanwhile, beat analyst expectations on both the top and bottom line, amid double-digit growth in deposits and record credit card sales.

    "Estimates [for banks] were going up ahead of these releases with expectations of higher interest rates and fiscal stimulus. Overall, I think these are some pretty good numbers," said Nick Raich, CEO of The Earnings Scout.

    Bank stocks spiked between Nov. 8 and the end of 2016, lifting the broader financial sector. In 2017, however, the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE), had slipped 0.2 percent entering Friday's session.

    The Earnings Scout's Raich said he would be paying close attention to quarterly results within the energy sector, following U.S.oil's massive 45 percent rally last year. "When they start reporting, the question will be can they live up to those loft expectations that have been baked into those stocks," he said.

    Investors also digested several pieces of economic data.

    U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.3 percent in December, led higher by more expensive gas, food and cars. The Labor Department said the producer price index, which measures price changes before they reach consumers, increased 1.6 percent last year. Meanwhile, December retail sales rose 0.6 percent, reflecting a boost in confidence after the U.S. election.

    "The upcoming president is determined to create more jobs for Americans and also inflate the wage growth number. This surely will help the US retail sales number in the coming months, if he delivers what he has promised," Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets in London, said in a note.

    Other economic data due Friday include consumer sentiment and business inventories, both scheduled for release at 10 a.m. ET.

    U.S. Treasurys fell on Friday, with the benchmark 10-year note yield rising to 2.395 percent, while the two-year note yield advanced to 1.197 percent. The U.S. dollar rose slightly against a basket of currencies, with the euro near $1.063 and the yen around 115.05.


    On tap this week:

    Friday

    9:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed's Harker

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    10:00 a.m. Business inventories

    —The Associated Press contributed to this report.

