US stocks open slightly higher as earnings season kicks off

U.S. equities kicked off Friday's trading session slightly higher as investors parsed through several key corporate quarterly results.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 35 points shortly after the open, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained nearly 0.2 percent, with financials leading. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.18 percent.

Bank of America posted better-than-expected profits, along with disappointing sales. Wells Fargo, however, ended one of its toughest years ever with disappointing fourth-quarter results. JPMorgan Chase, meanwhile, beat analyst expectations on both the top and bottom line, amid double-digit growth in deposits and record credit card sales.

"Estimates [for banks] were going up ahead of these releases with expectations of higher interest rates and fiscal stimulus. Overall, I think these are some pretty good numbers," said Nick Raich, CEO of The Earnings Scout.

Bank stocks spiked between Nov. 8 and the end of 2016, lifting the broader financial sector. In 2017, however, the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE), had slipped 0.2 percent entering Friday's session.

The Earnings Scout's Raich said he would be paying close attention to quarterly results within the energy sector, following U.S.oil's massive 45 percent rally last year. "When they start reporting, the question will be can they live up to those loft expectations that have been baked into those stocks," he said.