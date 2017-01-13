Buffett's big bet on Big Blue shows signs of life

Warren Buffett is very close to finally turning a profit on his bet on IBM. The level to watch is $170.43 — that's the average price he paid per share of IBM, and we are just a few dollars away.

Once it hits that mark, Berkshire Hathaway breaks even and starts to make money on its investment — one of Buffett's most controversial.

He started buying in 2011, and has accumulated a nearly 8.6% stake. But shares sunk over the next few years and Berkshire announced losses in the billions at one point.

Buffett kept the faith though, telling CNBC last year, "What you pay for a stock doesn't mean anything. What means something is where the company's going to be in five to 10 years. I think IBM will be worth more money but, like I said, I could be wrong but we'll accept that."

Now, his patience may finally be paying off.