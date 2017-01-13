    BREAKING:  Dow turns negative; stocks mostly higher after strong bank earnings

    Technology

    Buffett's big bet on Big Blue shows signs of life

    Warren Buffett
    Buffett's big bet on IBM showing signs of life   

    Warren Buffett is very close to finally turning a profit on his bet on IBM. The level to watch is $170.43 — that's the average price he paid per share of IBM, and we are just a few dollars away.

    Once it hits that mark, Berkshire Hathaway breaks even and starts to make money on its investment — one of Buffett's most controversial.

    He started buying in 2011, and has accumulated a nearly 8.6% stake. But shares sunk over the next few years and Berkshire announced losses in the billions at one point.

    Buffett kept the faith though, telling CNBC last year, "What you pay for a stock doesn't mean anything. What means something is where the company's going to be in five to 10 years. I think IBM will be worth more money but, like I said, I could be wrong but we'll accept that."

    Now, his patience may finally be paying off.

    Back in 2011 when he started buying shares, he told CNBC that he liked Big Blue because they lay out clear road maps and execute. He also pointed to IBM's position in other companies' IT departments, and IBM's propensity for stock buybacks. Since the beginning of 2012 through the third quarter of 2016, IBM has repurchased $46.8 billion in stock.

    Despite the recent stock revival, though, not all analysts would say IBM has delivered. They point to 18 straight quarters of declining revenue and Amazon's and Microsoft's lead in the cloud market. Some also argue that its stock buybacks have come at the expense of spending on R&D.

    Also keep in mind that Buffett may be close to breaking even on his investment, but if you've been holding the stock for, say, 7 years — since the Dow crossed 10,000 — IBM has been one of the biggest tech underperformers, returning less than half the S&P 500 in that time.

    Buffett, though, is Buffett. He's in it for the long game and he's sticking with Big Blue.

    And there are signs that analysts are starting to up their expectations for IBM. Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the stock to $187 from $179 and made it one of their top picks for 2017. Stifel also raised its target to $192 from $165, citing "a belief that the worst is behind them."

    If IBM reaches those levels, Buffett is more than vindicated — he's made yet another fortune.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    MSFT
    ---
    AMZN
    ---
    IBM
    ---
    GJI
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...