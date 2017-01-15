In the world of "big box" retail, there arguably are few bigger "boxes" than home goods behemoth IKEA.

For consumers who live in an apartment, or just graduated from school, chances are they've probably assembled something from a large flat box that came from a massive IKEA store.

While some major retailers are shuttering physical stores and shifting to a digital strategy, the Swedish-based global giant explained to CNBC's "On the Money" recently it is still growing in both areas.

"We're expanding our e-commerce business, but we are also building more brick-and-mortar," IKEA's U.S. President Lars Petersson told CNBC in an interview.

"It's very important to be accessible," Petersson said. Getting customers in the store enables them to experience furniture and other items "in a three-dimensional way," the executive added.