Silicon Valley billionaire and outspoken Donald Trump supporter Peter Thiel is considering a bid to run for governor of California in 2018, according to a report in Politico.

According to the publication, those in communication with Thiel say that a bid is unlikely, but added that he has yet to explicitly rule it out. Thiel has been discussing the prospective bid with a small circle of advisers that include Rob Morrow, who has worked at Thiel's hedge fund Clarium Capital.

Thiel founded PayPal, was Facebook's first professional investor, and sits on its board. He is worth an estimated $2.7 billion. He also is one of the president-elect's most prominent supporters.

However, a Thiel victory in California could be difficult, as the President-elect garnered only 30 percent of the presidential vote in California—one of the country's most politically liberal states.

Thiel and Clarium declined to comment on the matter to Politico. A representative at Thiel's Founders Fund did not immediately reply to CNBC's request for comment.

